               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Hits China's Sichuan


5/29/2024 7:53:24 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 2:05 PM

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Muli County in China's Sichuan province on Monday.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the epicentre was located at a depth of 8 kilometeres.


ALSO READ:

  • Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits South Iran
  • Mild earthquake hits UAE, residents feel tremors

MENAFN29052024000049011007ID1108270543


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search