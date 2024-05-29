Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Hits China's Sichuan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 2:05 PM
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Muli County in China's Sichuan province on Monday.
The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the epicentre was located at a depth of 8 kilometeres.
