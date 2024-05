(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 29 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude

oil rose USD 1.13 to settle at USD 85.53 per barrel on Tuesday vis a vis USD 84.40 pb on Monday, Kuwait petroleum

Corporation said on Wednesday.

In international markets, forwards of the brent

crude

moved up by USD 1.12 to reach USD 84.22 pb and those of the West Texas crude

oil moved up by USD 2.11, settling at USD 79.83 a barrel. (end)

