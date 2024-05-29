Alfardan Automobiles Launches MINI Cooper 3-Door

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Alfardan Automobiles, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles for Qatar, has launched the all-new MINI Cooper 3-Door in Doha for the first time in the Middle East, setting a new benchmark in the compact car segment. This latest iteration of the beloved MINI marries the brand's iconic design language with cutting-edge technology.

Adding to the event's allure, a Classic MINI 3-Door was also prominently displayed, presenting a tangible link between the brand's storied past and its innovative present.

The showcase offered a unique opportunity to explore the significant milestones in the MINI brand's development over the years, highlighting the design, technology and performance leaps that led to the latest model.

Under the hood, the MINI Cooper S 3-Door excels with a performance-enhanced 2-litre TwinPower turbo four-cylinder engine, delivering 204 horsepower. The all-new MINI Cooper 3-Dooris now available for viewing and test drives at Alfardan Automobiles showroom in Qatar.