Southern Company Invests In Johnson Energy Storage

Southern Company, through a subsidiary, has made an early-stage investment in Johnson Energy Storage (JES). This investment reflects Southern Company's long-standing commitment to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy solutions to customers, as well as its commitment to supporting and advancing local entrepreneurship within the communities it serves.

JES is an Atlanta-based company founded by entrepreneur and former NASA engineer Dr. Lonnie Johnson. JES has been focused on the development of solid-state battery technology for more than 20 years.

Solid-state battery innovators like JES are developing new ways of assembling batteries, eliminating the need for liquid electrolytes with a view to enhancing the safety of traditional Lithium-ion batteries.

Specifically, JES has developed a solid glass electrolyte and glass separator that JES claims will be less expensive than other solid-state approaches.

Solid state batteries are considered by many to have several advantages over existing Lithium-ion batteries that are currently utilized in a wide array of devices and systems, most notably electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage solutions.

The potential advantages of solid-state batteries for EVs include a faster charging time that doesn't degrade the battery at the same rate as what is typically seen with Lithium-ion batteries, and significantly greater range. The commercial viability of solid-state batteries is often thought to be a potential game-changer in advancing EV adoption. JES is endeavoring to develop a solid-state battery that is both safer and less expensive to manufacture than others currently in development.

“We are most appreciative of Southern Company's recent investment and support for our ongoing work,” said Dr. Lonnie Johnson, founder and chairman of the board of directors for Johnson Energy Storage.“We are excited about the potential for our battery innovations to scale with electric vehicles and other energy applications. We believe the successful refinement and scaling of our technology has the potential to significantly impact the energy ecosystem.”

“Southern Company's investment in Johnson Energy Storage highlights our commitment to fostering innovative energy solutions and supporting clean energy technologies within our communities,” said Robin Lanier, director of New Ventures for Southern Company.“This investment is just one more way in which Southern Company is building the future of energy.”