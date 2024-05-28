Pixite Releases Cubes: Create 3D Designs On Apple Vision Pro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Award-winning app company Pixite releases Cubes, an interactive Apple Vision Pro app which empowers users to easily build virtual 3D creations with voxels.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pixite today announces its newest Apple Vision Pro app: Cubes . Cubes is a playful 3D experience that allows users to create meditative patterns, castles, game characters – and more – with virtual building blocks that are controlled by hand gestures and eye tracking.“Cubes came out of an exploration around how to be creative in the Spacial Computing environment. We already have so many ways to doodle, paint or draw on two dimensional canvases. We wanted to explore what we could do in 3D to empower anybody to create 3D models in a simple and intuitive way,” says Scott Sykora, Pixite's Co-Founder and lead developer.“When we first started exploring, we quickly realized that 3D models really invite the user into their space when using the Vision Pro. We built a set of gestures that uses hand tracking in a new and unique way so you can really reach out and create simple models in a very intuitive way.”Cubes Features at LaunchInteractive Menu: Easily change cube materials and colors.Intuitive Creating: Pinch to add cubes. Add individually or in batches.Easy Pivots: Cubes' rotatable stage allows you to create from any position.Models: Experiment with pre-made models for inspiration and guidance.Save Projects: Save your progress and return to your project to pick up where you left off.PriceCubes is a one time fee of $4.99.About PixiteOperating since 2009, Pixite Inc. is made up of a small, talented team of mobile app developers. Pixite is focused on providing creative tools that push the boundaries of artistry on mobile devices. Pixite's apps include:Spool Music Video EditorZinnia Journal and Planner (Previous App of the Day)Pigment Adult Coloring Book (Previous Editor's Choice)Assembly (Previous App of the Day)Marvel Color Your Own (Must Have Apps)Matter (Previous Editor's Choice, Free App of the Week)Tangent (App Store Best of 2013, Previous Editor's Choice)Fragment (#1 in the Top Paid iPad App, Photo and Video category, Free App of the Week, demo app in U.S. Apple Stores)Union (#1 Top Paid iPad App, Photo and Video category)

Cubes App for Apple Vision Pro