Toobit To Launch Klima DAO (KLIMA) For Spot Trading On May 30, 2024, At 8 AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is excited to announce the upcoming listing of Klima DAO (KLIMA) for spot trading, scheduled for May 30, 2024, at 8 AM UTC. Klima DAO is an innovative project that leverages blockchain technology to tackle global climate finance challenges and facilitate the growth of the Digital Carbon Market (DCM).

Revolutionizing Climate Finance with Klima DAO

Klima DAO is at the forefront of addressing coordination failures that have historically hindered the global scale-up of climate finance. The initiative focuses on providing public goods and managing common-pool resources to foster an equitable, sustainable, and blockchain-powered economy.

Key Features of Klima DAO:

1 Carbon Market (DCM):

– Developed by Klima DAO, the DCM is designed to enable transparent and efficient climate markets of the future. To date, it has facilitated over $4 billion in transactions, proving its capability and impact.

2, Trusted Global Protocol:

– Governed by the $KLIMA token, Klima DAO's infrastructure serves as a neutral base layer for future environmental commodities markets, ensuring trust and neutrality.

3 and Open-Source:

– The treasury of Klima DAO and its open-source software stand as common resources that support builders and carbon project developers, promoting widespread innovation and collaboration.

Engage and Grow with Klima DAO:

Join a thriving community of over 100,000 participants who utilize the $KLIMA token to steward the resources of Klima DAO and expand the Digital Carbon Market:

– Governance and Engagement:Participate in shaping Klima DAO by voting with $KLIMA tokens and contributing to discussions in our Forum.

– Transaction and Retirement:Engage in buying, selling, and retiring carbon credits via Carbonmark, the universal carbon marketplace that Klima DAO supports.

– Development and Innovation:Utilize Klima DAO's tools to integrate carbon tracking into software applications, fostering greater environmental impact through technology.

Tokenomics of $KLIMA:

Each $KLIMA token is backed by at least one tonne of carbon in the Klima DAO treasury, making it a carbon-backed digital asset. This backing not only adds intrinsic value but also provides utility in the form of staking for rewards and digital carbon offsetting. Moreover, holding KLIMA empowers users to participate actively in governance, helping to steer the future of the Digital Carbon Market.

Join the Carbon Revolution with Klima DAO on Toobit

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking initiative. The listing of Klima DAO (KLIMA) on Toobit marks a significant step towards integrating blockchain technology with climate action. Be ready to trade KLIMA on May 30, 2024, and contribute to a sustainable future.

Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to be part of a movement that not only promises financial returns but also contributes to a vital cause. For the latest updates and news about Klima DAO (KLIMA), follow Toobit on Twitter and join Telegram community, or visit Toobit website .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: