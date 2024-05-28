Archie Vaughan Signs First Professional Contract With Somerset

(MENAFN- IANS) Somerset, May 28 (IANS) Archie Vaughan, son of former England captain Michael Vaughan, on Tuesday signed his first professional deal with Somerset Cricket Club. The deal will begin on November 1 and will go through 2025 and 2026. The 18-year-old top-order batter and off-spinner has been part of the Somerset Academy St. Andrews setup at Taunton since 2020 and made his Second XI debut in 2022.

This winter, Archie featured for Somerset in the Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup, opening the batting in the third-place play-off against Yorkshire where he made 35 from 28 balls in Somerset's three-wicket victory.

"It's something that I've worked extremely hard for and it's something that I've strived for since I was a kid, so to get the opportunity for a club where I've really enjoyed myself over the last few years is an honour,” Archie Vaughan said in a Somerset release.

"I will be looking to gain as much experience as possible and learn as much as possible from the more experienced players in the dressing room. I want to do my bit in the Second Team whenever I get the opportunity and be a good team player.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has helped me to get to where I am today, including all the coaches who have enabled me to develop and grow as a person and a player, and also Alderley Edge Cricket Club where my love of the game first flourished."

Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry was excited to be adding, Archie to the professional squad. "Archie is a young man with a bright future ahead of him," he said. "Since joining the Academy he has demonstrated a genuine and strong desire to work incredibly hard and improve every facet of his game.

"This hard work alongside his impressive on-field performances have led to Second XI opportunities, in which he has flourished. We were impressed with the manner in which he transitioned seamlessly into the professional environment in Abu Dhabi on our pre-season camp and we are really looking forward to helping him develop and grow both his game and his understanding of the professional game."

Archie Vaughan is the latest addition to children of former England stars getting into a professional setup.

Two of Andrew Flintoff's kids, Rocky and Corey, play for the Lancashire team. Rocky made headlines last month when he scored a century for the Lancashire 2nd XI against Warwickshire.

Josh de Caires is an off-spinning all-rounder for Middlesex who was a part of the England Lions training camp last winter. He is the son of former England captain Michael Atherton. This season, Durham's Haydon Mustard, the son of Phil Mustard, made his first-class debut and played for England at the U19 World Cup.