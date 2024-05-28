DUCA DEL COSMA CELEBRATES WOMEN's GOLF DAY WITH BOLD SHOE LINES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ultra-modern OLIVERA sneaker style shoe spearheads the women's offering with its advanced design and supremely fashionable appearance.

The dazzling AVIVA with an eye-catching animal print design.

The fashion-forward BOREAL style is available in White and Silver

Premium brand's vibrant golf shoe collection offers women & girls an unrivalled choice

- Caroline van Wezel, PR & Brand Director at Duca del CosmaBREUKELEN, THE NETHERLANDS, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Luxury Italian golf fashion brand Duca del Cosma is celebrating Women's Golf Day with an unrivalled selection of bold SS24 golf shoes that merge top-performance and fashionable looks to offer female golfers something totally different to choose from.The handcrafted SS24 women's golf shoe collection is comprised of 20 super stylish designs in almost 40 distinctive colorways that dare to be different, while providing a combination of avant-garde looks and top performance. This season's styles feature the most premium materials and a host of functional golf shoe innovations to deliver top comfort and stability.“The aim of Women's Golf Day is about empowering women and girls through golf and we believe our latest comprehensive offering delivers on that front,” said Caroline van Wezel, PR & Brand Director at Duca del Cosma.“The stunning designs are truly in a league of their own and ensure women feel totally confident to enjoy their time on the golf course, while playing at their best.“Our shoes provide a superb feel-good factor off the course too, which is so important for many golfers considering their next golf shoe purchase and we believe this is what sets Duca del Cosma apart,” she added.The brand has highlighted a standout selection of shoes to celebrate on Women's Golf Day this year. These include the chic OLIVERA in Lime/Grey, Cognac/Blue/Grey and Orchid/Pink; dazzling AVIVA with an eye-catching animal print design; fashion-forward BOREAL style in Silver and White; vibrant PADOVA in White/Gold, plus the versatile GIORDANA shoe in White/Orchid/Lilac and White.The ultra-modern OLIVERA sneaker style shoe spearheads the women's offering with its advanced design and supremely fashionable appearance. Crafted using various forms of premium Nappa leather and the ultra-modern Airplay 15 Smart Sole Design ensures the leading shoe really stands out from the crowd while delivering superior traction and dynamic stability in a lightweight build.The striking AVIVA shoe offers best-in-class support via a heightened heel on the advanced Airplay 17 outsole and features a lightweight and breathable upper to ensure feet remain cool and dry all day long. For every pair sold, the brand will donate money to the Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre to help save the critically endangered King Cheetah that inspired the pattern on the trendy shoe's upper.Women golfers looking to dazzle on and off the course can look to the trendy BOREAL shoe as it offers a super appealing appearance matched with top functionality. The premium Nappa leather construction and ARNEFLEX® memory foam insert sole combine to provide exceptional comfort both on and off the course, while the two colorways both complete a number of fashionable golfing outfits.The PADOVA style is the perfect choice for golfers seeking a 'Sporty' sneaker offering the performance of a well-designed golf shoe. It features the super lightweight D-Eva outsole to reduce foot fatigue and provide optimal support and a sturdy grip. The easy-to-maintain recycled microfibre upper ensures the shoe is suitable for the golf course and other activities away from it. The stunning White/Gold option delivers an extra special look for those golfers wanting to make a real statement both on and off the course.The GIORDANA is a great option for those golfers seeking a design that can be worn in all walks of life. Suitable to be worn in everyday life, as well as on the golf course, it delivers out-of-the-box comfort thanks to its sturdy construction of an Airplay 8 outsole and breathable ARNEFLEX® memory foam insert sole that fits seamlessly to a golfer's foot shape.The brand also supports several top LPGA and LET Tour players including British Major winner and Solheim Cup star Georgia Hall, who wears the GIORDANA and BELLEZZA golf shoes to play in and will choose her preferred style depending on the playing conditions each week.Sharing her thoughts on Duca del Cosma, Georgia Hall said:“I love everything about the Duca del Cosma brand – from the quality of design and comfort of the shoes to the storyline behind the Italian styling and craftsmanship.”Duca del Cosma was founded in Italy in 2004 by Baldovino Mattiazzo, who still designs the distinctive collections for men and women golfers. Since 2016, the company has been reinvigorated by Frank van Wezel and his wife Caroline to now see its shoes sold in more than 40 different countries worldwide. The global brand operates from four offices around the world – The Netherlands (HQ), the United States, United Kingdom and South Africa.For more information on Duca del Cosma and its vibrant women's golf shoe collection, visit .

NATALIE COLLARD

Sports Impact Ltd

+44 7885 611698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram