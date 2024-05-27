The Access Group Malaysia Offers Free Einvoicing For Active Customers

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) UBS accounting, billing, and inventory users to participate in eInvoicing beta testing in June, before official market launch KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2024 - The Access Group ("Access") today announced its readiness to offer eInvoicing , tailored specifically for UBS software, the premier choice for over 100,000 SMEs in Malaysia. UBS has been continually developed in line with market requirements over three decades, and eInvoicing is the latest advanced feature to be rolled out.



This announcement comes as the impending LHDN regulations are set to roll out gradually from August 2024, and underscores Access' dedication to global digital transformation via ongoing investments in digital infrastructure and best-in-class software in the APAC region.



Spearheaded by a partnership with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the establishment of a Global Operation Centre (GO Centre) in Kuala Lumpur this year demonstrates the company's commitment to advancing digital capabilities on a global scale, driven from APAC.



Access has submitted its Peppol-Ready Solution Providers (PRSP) application to MDeC, and the due diligence assessment has been completed, pending a solution demonstration as the final step for market readiness.



General Manager of ERP APAC, Evan Puzey, said the company's commitment to customers in the region is clear.



"Our top priority is our customers, so we're providing the UBS eInvoicing feature free of charge to active users of our UBS account, billing, and inventory modules providing there is no third-party costs involved from the government agencies or their partners.



"Hundreds of submission requests are flowing in from a wide array of companies varying in size, structure, and industry, and we're confident in our readiness to accommodate all segments of our customer base for the upcoming beta testing phase.



"As we gear up to commence beta testing with selected customers in June, we're excited to embark on this eInvoicing journey, poised to provide cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers and businesses in the region.



"Backed by a robust network of more than 100 business partners in Malaysia, Access UBS Software ensures customers have access to best-in-market products and services tailored to their specific requirements.



"Access remains committed to its mission of providing innovative solutions that enable businesses to thrive in today's dynamic market. With a focus on enhancing efficiency, ensuring compliance, and fostering growth, Access continues to set industry benchmarks in financial management software solutions," Mr Puzey concluded.



For more than 30 years, Malaysian SMEs have trusted Access UBS for unparalleled compliance, user-friendly features, and seamless integration, simplifying financial management tasks, including eLeave and Analytics. With Access eLeave, businesses benefit from efficient leave management and effortless monitoring. Access Analytics empowers customers to monitor and comprehend their accounting, inventory, and payroll performance effortlessly. Make smarter business decisions using our pre-built reports or craft customised dashboards with our visualisation tools.



Access prioritises security by employing the required measures to ensure the safety and integrity of each eInvoice sent and received through customer software. Each validated eInvoice from LHDN will be provided in PDF format, featuring a Unique Identifier Number and a QR Code for verification. Businesses can easily verify the validity of eInvoicing through the LHDN MyInvois Portal.



In the upcoming initial release, the UBS eInvoicing feature will offer customers a variety of capabilities tailored to enhance their invoicing experience. These capabilities include:







Submission of eInvoices to LHDN through their API

Monitoring the status of eInvoices

Approval or rejection before transmission to LHDN

Ability to modify invoices until validation

Data mapping to comply with ISO standards

Generation of PDF invoices with QR Codes and UINs

Option to send invoices individually, in batches, or consolidate multiple invoices into one

Handling self-invoicing: creating eInvoices from AP invoice entries

Supporting email delivery of PDF invoices

Automatic storage of PDF invoices with transaction records using Document Attachment

Utilising iAssist for transaction management

Quick retrieval and resend of PDF invoices Plus, more features to enhance efficiency and productivity

For the past 6 months, Access has been hosting monthly webinars, providing an exclusive sneak peek into the progress of their eInvoicing solution for UBS customers and partners, while also updating the market on how eInvoicing will impact their businesses. These webinars have been attended by more than 7,000 participants, ensuring Access Customers are best placed to meet the incoming requirements of electronic invoicing and all that it means for their business compliance.For customers concerned about their current provider's readiness for eInvoicing, reach out to us for assistance. We're here to support you through the transition to electronic invoicing.




