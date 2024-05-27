Ahmad Tea & Sangla Foods Introduce The Exquisite London Blend In Malaysia

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) A Delightful Fusion of Tradition and Versatility KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2024 - Ahmad Tea, the renowned global tea brand, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its latest creation, the London Blend, in the vibrant tea market of Malaysia. This exceptional blend is crafted with precision and passion, embodying the timeless elegance and versatile essence of English tea culture.









Ahmad Tea London Blend

Malaysia has a longstanding tradition of enjoying tea, and the London Blend will undoubtedly add a touch of sophistication to this beloved ritual. Whether it's a morning pick-me-up, an afternoon indulgence, or an elegant evening accompaniment, the London Blend promises to elevate every tea-drinking experience.



Embrace the Versatility



Ahmad Tea's London Blend stands out from other tea varieties due to its exceptional versatility. Customers can savour the rich and robust flavour with a touch of milk, indulge in the refreshing twist with a squeeze of lemon, or experience the unique pleasures of the local favourite - teh tarik.



The London Blend is skilfully balanced using an assortment of hand-picked tea leaves sourced from the finest tea-growing regions. The result is a magical symphony of flavours that will captivate the senses of tea connoisseurs and novices alike.



Exceptional Quality Meets Affordability



Breaking away from the notion that premium quality demands a hefty price tag, the London Blend is expertly crafted to offer tea enthusiasts a delightful experience without compromising on taste or quality.



This value-oriented approach makes the London Blend a standout option among other tea selections in the Malaysian market.



Amir Bagheri, the Business Development Manager for Ahmad Tea, is excited to announce the launch of the London Blend in Malaysia. "We are thrilled to introduce our London Blend in Malaysia," Amir stated. "Our goal is to inspire the love of tea and contribute to the appreciation of tea culture across the world. We are confident that tea lovers in Malaysia will appreciate the sophistication and exceptional taste that the London Blend brings. With its unique flavours and exquisite quality, the London Blend offers a luxurious tea experience at an affordable price."



Distributed in Malaysia by Sangla Foods



Ahmad Tea's London Blend is imported to Malaysia by Sangla Foods Sdn Bhd and will be available in leading hypermarkets and select speciality stores across Malaysia. Customers can also purchase it online at the following sites:





Sangla Foods Official Online Store:

Ahmad Tea Official Online Store:

Sangla Foods Official Lazada Store: Sangla Foods Official Shopee Store:

Ken Siow, Sangla Foods' Managing Director, expressed his excitement about the new addition to the Malaysian market: "Through our long-standing partnership with Ahmad Tea, we are proud to introduce the London Blend to tea enthusiasts in Malaysia. At Sangla Foods, our passion lies in infusing the world's finest flavours into Malaysia, and now, we are delighted to unveil the magnificent London Blend. With its strong flavours and versatility, we believe that the London Blend will elevate the tea-drinking experience for Malaysian consumers."Ahmad Tea and Sangla Foods invite all tea enthusiasts to embark on a journey of taste and indulge in the sheer pleasure that the London Blend offers.