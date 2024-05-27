Bidgely Accelerates Growth With Former Tesla Renewable Energy Leader Tyler Moragne As Chief Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Bidgely team has expanded its position as a top climate tech solutions provider with the addition of former Tesla renewable energy leader Tyler Moragne as Chief Strategy Officer. In his new role, Moragne will play a pivotal role in accelerating company growth by shaping the company's strategic roadmap to more holistically address grid stability during the electrification transition. This includes grid planning and load shifting associated with whole-home electrification, electric vehicle (EV) adoption and the rising role of customers in grid load balancing.

“The new energy paradigm hinges on advancing renewable generation, electrifying transportation and improving energy efficiency. Our job is helping utilities navigate this new era,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely.“Tyler's wealth of experience in clean energy, combined with exceptional business acumen, will propel our company's dynamic initiatives and long-term vision to new heights.”

As head of Tesla's Residential Energy business, Moragne was responsible for scaling efforts and growth across both solar and battery product lines, including virtual power plants (VPPs). This strong leadership background will bring new levels of strategic expertise as Bidgely supports its global roster of utility partners, who are navigating the complex nexus between grid management and customer-influenced load swings.

“The world is undergoing an exciting and necessary energy transition. I am thrilled to join another mission-driven company advancing how millions of people worldwide manage their energy use,” said Tyler Moragne , Chief Strategy Officer at Bidgely.“Bidgely's product-focused, high-tempo culture stems from its commitment to delivering true customer value with solutions built from scratch, and I am thankful for the opportunity to further enhance the team's product capabilities, global reach and climate impact.”

To learn how Bidgely is empowering smart energy decisions for a clean energy future, visit bidgely/empower-ai .

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAITM Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely's UtilityAITM energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit or the Bidgely blog at .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink