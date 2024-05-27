The New Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 Yacht Arrives In Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lamborghini Yacht In Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lamborghini Yacht Dubai is thrilled to announce the arrival of the exclusive Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 yacht in Dubai . This luxury yacht, which is one of only seven in the world, has been acquired by Kristan de Graaf and Julian de Graaf, the dynamic young founders of Elite Rentals Dubai . At just 25 years old, the de Graaf brothers continue to set new standards in the luxury rental industry.A Rare Gem in the World of YachtingThe Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 is a marvel of design and engineering, blending Lamborghini's iconic style with the cutting-edge technology of the yachting world. With a price tag of 4.6 million euros, this yacht is a testament to exclusivity and luxury. Elite Rentals Dubai is proud to offer this unique vessel to its most discerning clients, but availability is limited, and prices are provided only on request.Unparalleled Luxury and ServiceDesigned to host a maximum of eight premium guests, the Tecnomar 63 promises an intimate and luxurious experience. Each charter includes:1. A highly trained VIP crew and captain2. Security guards for enhanced safety3. Two hostesses to cater to guests4. VIP transport for pick-up and drop-off, ensuring a seamless journey5. Private chauffeurs6. Welcome drinks featuring Dom Perignon Champagne7. An exclusive selection of wines and champagnes available on boardThis attention to detail ensures that guests enjoy a truly VIP experience on the water.Building Brands and Creating ExperiencesThe acquisition of the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 by Kristan de Graaf and Julian de Graaf not only expands their fleet but also strengthens their personal and professional brands. Elite Rentals Dubai is committed to delivering unmatched luxury and exclusivity to its clients.For more information, visit:Lamborghini Yacht Dubai:Lamborghini Yacht Ibiza:Elite Rentals Dubai: /Booking and Contact InformationTo inquire about booking the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63, please contact Elite Rentals Dubai via WhatsApp at +971504258131 .Follow Elite Rentals Dubai on social media for the latest updates and exclusive offers:Elite Rentals Dubai on Instagram:Lamborghini Yacht Dubai on Instagram:Kristan de Graaf on Instagram:Julian de Graaf on Instagram:Check out the viral social media post showcasing the yacht here ( ) and watch a video of the yacht on YouTube ( ).About Elite Rentals DubaiElite Rentals Dubai is a premier luxury rental company specializing in high-end experiences for its exclusive clientele. Founded by Kristan and Julian de Graaf, Elite Rentals Dubai offers a range of luxury services, including yacht charters, ensuring unparalleled service and unforgettable experiences.For further information or media inquiries, please contact:Name: Elite Rentals DubaiPhone: 01504258131Email: ...Read client reviews on Google ( ) and Tripadvisor ( ).DiscliamerThis press release is issued by Elite Rentals Dubai. Visit us at for more information.

Nazir Abbas

Lamborghini Yacht In Dubai

+971 50 989 4814

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

1 of 63 Lamborghini Yacht - Exclusive for Charter with Elite Rentals Dubai