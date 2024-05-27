               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Three Injured In Suspected Mortar Shell Blast In J&K's Samba


5/27/2024 3:16:03 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – Three people were injured in an explosion in an open field in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

It is suspected that a rusted mortar shell exploded due to a fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The explosion occurred when some farmers were burning crop residue in the field in Khara Madhana village around 8.15 pm, the officials said.

They said three people sustained splinter injuries in the blast and were shifted to a hospital.

Police and forensic experts immediately rushed to the scene and preliminary investigation suggests that a rusted mortar shell might have exploded due to the fire, they added.

Read Also Geyser Blast Claims Life of Budgam Resident, Two Family Members Injured Blast In J&K's Poonch: Two Suspects Detained For Questioning

In the past, mortar shells have been recovered from fields.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN27052024000215011059ID1108262903


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search