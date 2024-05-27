Three Injured In Suspected Mortar Shell Blast In J&K's Samba

It is suspected that a rusted mortar shell exploded due to a fire.

The explosion occurred when some farmers were burning crop residue in the field in Khara Madhana village around 8.15 pm, the officials said.

They said three people sustained splinter injuries in the blast and were shifted to a hospital.

Police and forensic experts immediately rushed to the scene and preliminary investigation suggests that a rusted mortar shell might have exploded due to the fire, they added.

In the past, mortar shells have been recovered from fields.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now