Plumeria To Bougainvillea: 7 Flowers That Bloom In Monsoon


5/27/2024 2:01:28 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Monsoon season brings a burst of life and color to gardens, with many flowers thriving in the humid, rainy conditions. From the fragrant plumeria and vibrant hibiscus to the cheerful marigold and delicate rain lily, these blooms transform landscapes. Here are seven stunning flowers that thrive during the monsoon, enhancing the season's natural beauty

Bougainvillea

While bougainvillea can bloom year-round in tropical climates, they often have a burst of vibrant blooms during the monsoon season

Plumeria

Known for its fragrant, colorful flowers, plumeria blooms during the monsoon season in tropical regions

Hibiscus

This vibrant flower, available in various colors, thrives in the humidity of the monsoon and adds a tropical touch to gardens

Globe Amaranth

These round, papery flowers come in bright colors like pink, purple, and white and are commonly seen in monsoon gardens

Marigold

With its rich golden hue, marigold is a staple in monsoon gardens, blooming abundantly during this season

Canna Lily

These tall, elegant flowers come in various shades and bloom profusely during the monsoon, adding a splash of color to gardens

Rain Lily (Zephyranthes)

As the name suggests, rain lilies often bloom after heavy showers, creating a charming display of delicate flowers

AsiaNet News

