Amazon Rainforest To Mediterranean Basin: 7 Bio- Diversity Hotspots

Biodiversity hotspots are regions with exceptional levels of species diversity that face significant threats from human activities. Notable hotspots include the Amazon Rainforest, Congo Basin, Coral Triangle, Madagascar, Himalayas, Sundaland, and the Mediterranean Basin. These areas are crucial for conservation due to their unique and rich ecosystems

The Amazon is the largest rainforest on Earth and home to about 10% of the known species in the world. It harbors thousands of species of plants, animals and insects

The second-largest tropical rainforest in the world, the Congo Basin is rich in wildlife, including gorillas, elephants, and hundreds of bird species

Located in the marine waters of Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Solomon Islands, and Timor-Leste, this area is the center of marine biodiversity

Madagascar is an island nation with an exceptionally high level of endemic species. Approximately 90% of its wildlife is found nowhere else, including lemurs

Stretching across five countries (Bhutan, China, India, Nepal, and Pakistan), the Himalayas are home to a wide range of ecosystems from tropical forests to alpine meadows

This hotspot includes the Malay Peninsula, Borneo, Sumatra, Java, and the surrounding islands. It is noted for its high levels of endemism

Encompassing parts of 34 countries, the Mediterranean Basin is one of the world's richest places in terms of plant diversity. It is also home to a wide variety of fauna