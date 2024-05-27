Smilepath Expands Product Line To Include Mouth Guards, Night Guards, And Retainers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smilepath Night Guard

Smilepath Mouth Guard

SmilePath Dental Retainers

Affordable, High-Quality Oral Care Solutions Now Available for Australians

NEWINGTON, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SmilePath, the leading at-home clear aligner brand, announces the expansion of its product line to include a variety of essential oral care solutions. This new range features mouthguards, nightguards, and retainers designed to provide top-tier dental protection and maintenance at competitive prices.The new offerings include:Dental RetainersPriced at $199, SmilePath's retainers help maintain the perfect smile achieved with their aligners, ensuring teeth stay in place and healthy.Mouth GuardsAvailable for just $190, these mouthguards offer superior protection for sports and other activities, safeguarding against dental injuries.Night GuardsSmilePath introduces soft night guards for $195, ideal for mild teeth grinding, and hard night guards, also at $195, for those who need a more durable solution. The hybrid night guard is available for just $215, combining soft and hard materials for optimal comfort and protection.With this new product line, SmilePath continues its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality dental care products that cater to the diverse needs of Australians. Whether for sports, night-time grinding, or post-aligner care, SmilePath's new mouthguards, night guards, and retainers offer reliable solutions at affordable prices.Recent studies show that more than 40% of Australians grind or clench their teeth during sleeping. This might lead to dental concerns including damaged enamel and jaw discomfort. Furthermore, oral injuries from sports make for a large proportion of emergency department visits each year.Their economical yet high-quality mouthguards and night guards can decrease tooth injuries and improve teeth-grinding symptoms for Australians around the country.For more information and to order, visit SmilePath's website or contact their customer service team.About SmilePathSmilePath is Australia's trusted provider of at-home clear aligners, dedicated to making orthodontic care affordable and convenient. With the introduction of its new oral care products, SmilePath continues to enhance its offerings, ensuring customers receive comprehensive care for all their dental needs.

Ryan Smith

SmilePath Pty Ltd

+61 1300 404 171

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok