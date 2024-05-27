(MENAFN) Russian officials have sounded the alarm over what they perceive as NATO's efforts to encircle Russia with a network of cyber-laboratories, characterizing it as part of a broader hybrid warfare strategy against the country. Artur Lyukmanov, the Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cooperation on Information Security, issued a warning, claiming that the United States-led alliance has long been engaged in developing capabilities to target Russia in the cyber domain.



In an interview with RIA-Novosti, Lyukmanov highlighted Ukraine as the primary testing ground for NATO's cyber activities, alleging that hackers from the country have conducted electronic sabotage under the guidance of NATO curators. He further asserted that Western intelligence services and armed forces have been deployed to Kiev to assist Ukrainian hackers in their activities.



Lyukmanov pointed out that NATO is establishing a network of cyber laboratories along Russia's borders, with facilities already operational in countries such as Estonia, Latvia, Finland, and Romania. Additionally, plans are reportedly underway to open similar facilities in Georgia and Moldova, despite neither country being NATO members.



The diplomat accused NATO of systematically conducting cyber exercises under the auspices of the Pentagon, aimed at simulating scenarios of digital confrontation with Russia. Moscow views these developments as provocative and escalatory, heightening tensions in the already strained relationship between Russia and the Western alliance.



As Moscow raises concerns over NATO's expanding cyber capabilities near its borders, the issue adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing geopolitical dynamics in the region. The allegations underscore the growing importance of cybersecurity in contemporary international relations and highlight the challenges posed by evolving technologies in modern warfare.

