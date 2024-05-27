Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Growth, Report 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Interactive patient engagement systems facilitate access to nursing staff and personal communication, hospital services, entertainment, and educational content pertinent to a particular treatment or procedure. Collaboration between patients and healthcare providers to enhance health is standard practice. These solutions are enabled by various tools, including an interactive high-definition television (HDTV), accouterments (controls, pillow speakers), and a multimedia device on the bed (articulated arm or tablet PC display).

Market Dynamics

Growing Hospitalization Rate Drives the Global Market

There is a growing global prevalence of chronic diseases and illnesses. The increase in the elderly population and alterations in social behavior have contributed to the consistent increase of these prevalent and expensive long-term health issues. According to the WHO, chronic disease prevalence increased by 57% in 2020.

The significance of these tools for improving patient involvement has been clear with the growing use of communication portals, particularly by patients trying to manage chronic diseases. Most patients have said that these portals improve their capacity to keep track of and monitor test and lab findings, as well as help them better manage their medical issues. These factors should stimulate market expansion.

Technological Advances in IPE Solutions and New Product Launches Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The use of AI by healthcare providers to provide patients with health data and increase the sharing of health information can significantly enhance healthcare interoperability. Consistent, reasonable, and intelligent utilization of medical devices and instruments will unquestionably enhance patient engagement. The number of platforms applicable to patient engagement applications continues to grow. These platforms consist of messaging and telephony in contact centers from companies such as RingCentral and Amazon, video platforms such as Vonage's Video API, and SMS platforms such as Twilio's SMS API. These technologies are frequently seamlessly incorporated into the patient's journey, creating market expansion opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global interactive patient engagement solutions market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 18.11% during the forecast period. The high market share of the regional market is primarily attributable to the presence of a substantial patient population and the increased adoption of digital healthcare facilitated by the most recent HCIT advancements. The strong presence of major healthcare IT participants also facilitates patient engagement's widespread adoption in North America. In addition, the U.S. is the largest revenue contributor to North America's interactive patient engagement solutions market. The US market is primarily driven by the high adoption rate of virtual or virtually-enabled care services, the high penetration of digital healthcare solutions in US hospitals and home care, the rising investment in digital healthcare services, and technological advancement. Virtual health accounts for roughly USD 250 billion of US healthcare expenditures.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.78% over the forecast period. This region's significant market share is primarily attributable to prominent IT companies and high healthcare spending. Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Spain contribute the most revenue to this region. The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, the soaring demand for healthcare services, and the widespread adoption of telehealth services all contribute to market expansion. In addition to the increasing rate of population aging, increased awareness of digital health solutions will propel the European market.

Key Highlights



The

global interactive patient engagement solutions market size

was valued at

USD 85 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach

USD 758.78 million by 2031, growing at a

CAGR of 18.16%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global interactive patient engagement solutions market is bifurcated into in-patient and out-patient solutions.

The in-patient solutions segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.94% over the forecast period.

Based on product, the global interactive patient engagement solutions market is segmented into in-room television, interactive beside terminals, tablets, and others.

The in-room television segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global interactive patient engagement solutions market is divided into health management, patient education, social management/entertainment, and others.

The health management segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.98% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global interactive patient engagement solutions market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory care settings, and others.

The hospitals segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.36% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global interactive patient engagement solutions market players are Epic Systems, GetWellNetwork, Sentrics, HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions, Aceso Interactive, SONIFI Health, Advantech, Barco, Buddy Healthcare, BEWATEC ConnectedCare, ClinicAll, Globestar Systems, DMF Systems, eVideon, Healthcare Information (HCI), and others.

Market News



In May 2023, eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that the Center for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, PLLC, has selected eClinicalWorks and healow to increase efficiency, drive patient acquisition, and improve patient engagement.

In July 2023, St. Mary's Medical Center, the newest hospital operated by Essentia Health, incorporated interactive patient technology developed by SONIFI Health to educate, comfort, and empower patients and their families.



Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segmentation

By Type



In-Patient

Out-Patient



By Product



In-Room Television

Interactive Beside Terminal

Tablets

Other



By Applications



Health Management

Patient Education

Social Management/Entertainment

Other Applications



By End-Users



Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Other



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



