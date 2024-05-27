               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Sends Written Message To Prime Minister Of Pakistan


5/27/2024 7:23:12 AM

Islamabad: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a written message to Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Shehbaz Sharif, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan received the message during his meeting with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater.

