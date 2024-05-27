Madhya Pradesh Welcomes Record-Breaking 110 Million Tourists In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Khajuraho Temple - an Architectural Splendor

Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Tiger Sighting at Panna National Park

Off the Beaten Path, Onto the World Stage: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Soars in 2023

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned for its rich cultural heritage, storied history, breathtaking natural scenery, diverse wildlife, and a tapestry of tribal cultures and ancient traditions, Madhya Pradesh-the heart of Incredible India-welcomed over 110 million tourists in 2023. This milestone not only exceeded pre-COVID numbers but also solidified Madhya Pradesh's status as a leading tourist destination in India.The state experienced an extraordinary boom in tourism in 2023, with an impressive 112.1 million visitors, a substantial increase from the 34.1 million recorded in 2022. Notably, five of the state's top ten most visited locations were revered religious sites, including Ujjain, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Omkareshwar, and Salkanpur, highlighting the growing appeal of spiritual tourism. Ujjain, celebrated as one of India's holiest cities, emerged as the leading attraction, drawing over 52.8 million pilgrims and travelers. Key initiatives like Mahakal Lok in Ujjain and Ektma Dham in Omkareshwar significantly boosted visitor numbers.The 24th of May is celebrated as Madhya Pradesh Tourism Day, which also marks the foundation day of the Madhya Pradesh State Development Corporation (MPSTDC), underscoring the state's dedication to enhancing its tourism industry.Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Tourism & Culture and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board expressed his enthusiasm about the unprecedented tourist influx, stating, "The remarkable surge in tourist numbers underscores Madhya Pradesh's vast allure as a diverse and culturally rich destination. Our dedicated efforts in improving infrastructure, promoting religious tourism, and highlighting our unique cultural heritage have significantly contributed to attracting visitors from both within India and around the world. We remain steadfast in our commitment to further elevating our tourism offerings, ensuring that Madhya Pradesh continues to be a premier choice for travelers seeking unforgettable and enriching experiences."This remarkable feat underscores the growing appeal of Madhya Pradesh as a tourist destination. The state's rich tapestry of experiences includes magnificent historical sites like Khajuraho, Sanchi, and Bhimbetka, the three UNESCO World Heritage sites, offering a glimpse into India's glorious past. In addition to these, UNESCO has included ten more destinations of Madhya Pradesh in its tentative world heritage list, further highlighting the state's cultural and historical significance. The breathtaking landscapes, from the majestic Kanha National Park to the serene Pachmarhi hill station, provide a haven for nature lovers. Thrilling experiences like tiger safaris, rock climbing, and white-water rafting entice adventure enthusiasts. Revered pilgrimage sites like Ujjain and Omkareshwar cater to spiritual seekers. Lively festivals, delectable cuisine, and the warmth of Madhya Pradesh's people create unforgettable memories. In its true essence, Madhya Pradesh stands as an offbeat destination of first choice.The pivotal role played by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) in this achievement cannot be overlooked. Through strategic marketing initiatives, infrastructure development, and a focus on sustainable tourism practices, MPTB has successfully positioned Madhya Pradesh as a must-visit destination.

