Argentina reports at least 488,000 dengue cases in first 5 months

(MENAFN) The health ministry's National Epidemiological Bulletin has revealed a concerning surge in dengue cases across Argentina, with over 488,000 cases reported in the first five months of the year. This staggering figure represents a significant increase, amounting to 3.35 times the number of cases recorded during the same period last year. The widespread nature of the outbreak is evident, with the central region bearing the brunt of the cases, closely followed by the northwestern and northeastern regions.



This surge in dengue cases has affected a large portion of Argentina, with the disease detected in 19 out of the country's 24 districts. The extent of the outbreak underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to contain its spread and mitigate its impact on public health. Tragically, the outbreak has also resulted in a substantial number of fatalities, with a total of 343 deaths reported during this season alone.



The symptoms associated with dengue infection, including fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, serve as crucial indicators for early detection and prompt medical intervention. Given the severity of the outbreak, it is imperative for health authorities to prioritize preventive measures, raise public awareness about the risks associated with dengue, and ensure access to timely medical care for those affected.

