Kuwait Utterly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Brutal Aggression On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Monday Israeli occupation's aggression on Rafah's displaced people's tents, killing tens including women and children.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry asserted that Israeli occupation's actions against Palestinians exposes its blatant war crimes and unprecedented genocide to the whole world.

This calls for immediate and firm intervention by the international community to compel these forces into adhering to international legitimacy resolutions, including International Justice Court resolution on immediately ceasing aggression against Rafah, and protecting the Palestinian people. (end)

