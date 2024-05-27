First Carnegie Mellon Qatar Leadership Programme Makes Big Impact Across Continents

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first professional development leadership programme at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) wrapped up at a final ceremony in Education City.

The CMULead programme was delivered by human resources specialists at the Carnegie Mellon campus in Pittsburgh over the spring semester. Participants included staff members from CMU Africa, CMU-Q, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), Qatar Foundation, VCUArts Qatar and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, spoke to the participants at the closing ceremony.“I am so pleased to see how the multiversity has grown and become more integrated over the years,” he said.

“CMULead-Qatar embodies the vision that Qatar Foundation has for Education City, where universities share knowledge, learn together, and grow in cooperation and collaboration.”

The CMULead programme has been delivered in Pittsburgh for several years by experts in the CMU Office of Human Resources. Todd Rosignoli, assistant vice president of learning and development, and Wendy Brenneman, learning and development trainer, taught the Qatar programme remotely, with three in-person sessions at the CMU-Q campus.

“This is the first time we have run this program at the Qatar campus, said Trick.

“I hope that this experience will pave the way for us to incorporate more initiatives from the Pittsburgh campus into our professional development options.”