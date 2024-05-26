PM Participates In Brussels Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated, Sunday in Brussels, in the meeting of the Ministerial Committee assigned by Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit regarding the developments in the Gaza Strip with European Foreign Ministers and representatives of European countries to discuss the pressing need to end the war in the Strip and take the necessary measures to implement the two-state solution.

This meeting was held as a continuation of the meeting hosted by Riyadh, in April, on efforts to implement the two-state solution, including recognition of the Palestinian state.

The meeting was attended by ministers and representatives of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, the State of Palestine, Turkiye, Indonesia, Norway, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Portugal, Romania, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, in addition to the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) and the European Union (EU).

The meeting voiced its support for the efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire, releasing hostages and detainees, ending the war in the Gaza Strip, and all illegal unilateral measures and violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, including controlling the Rafah crossing, and addressing the catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

The meeting discussed concrete steps toward establishing a Palestinian state in the context of the two-state solution and moving to a political path that supports a sustainable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The meeting stressed the importance of the international community's recognition of the Palestinian state, to adopt a holistic approach toward a credible and irreversible path to implement the two-state solution in accordance with international law and agreed parameters, including UN Security Council resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and other relevant initiatives. This aims to achieve a just and lasting peace that meets the rights of the Palestinian people and the security of the region, paving the way for normal relations between states in a region where stability, security, peace, and co-operation prevail.

lHE Sheikh Mohamed met in Brussels yesterday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The meeting reviewed co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them and discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially strengthening regional and international efforts to end the war on Gaza and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Strip in a sustainable and unhindered manner.

