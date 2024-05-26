Couldyou? Empowers Women And Girls On World Menstrual Health Day Through Support From Victoria's Secret & Co. Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Could You Cup Foundation

In celebration of the International Day of Menstrual Hygiene on May 28, 2024, CouldYou?, a leading global non-profit working to end period poverty by 2040!

- Christine Garde DenningNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of the International Day of Menstrual Hygiene on May 28, 2024, CouldYou?, a leading global non-profit working to end period poverty by 2040 by distributing the reusable CouldYou? Menstrual Cup and providing menstrual health education, is proud to help support over 6000 women and girls in need on World Menstrual Health Day. This includes 1000 women and girls in New York City, thanks to the generous support of the Victoria's Secret & Co. Foundation.Christine Garde Denning, Founder and CEO of CouldYou?, stated: "We are excited to make a tangible difference in the lives of women and girls with the support of Victoria's Secret & Co. Period poverty is a global issue, affecting 500 million menstruators globally and now we will be able to provide a sustainable menstrual solution for 1,000 NYC girls/women and raise much-needed support and awareness."Global Impact:Kicking off the activities in New York City, CouldYou? hosted the debut of the "The Period Monologues," an evocative performance bringing to light the stories and struggles of women and girls facing period poverty around the world and their experience with the CouldYou? Menstrual Cup. The monologues, produced by Brooklyn Producer/actor Ella Smith and hosted by Refugee Education Activist and writer Mary Maker, were performed by Wonu Ogunfowora*, Chantae Miller, Madeline Barr, and Joydie Kamara at the Lower East Side Girls Club on Monday, May 20, 2024.*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production. This is an Equity Approved Showcase. Following the New York City event, CouldYou? will be hosting a series of events across the globe on May 28th in Uganda, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, South Sudan, and the USA. These events will include community workshops, sporting events, distribution of the CouldYou? Cup and TV/Radio interviews to break taboos around menstruation.About CouldYou?Founded in 2007, CouldYou?'s mission is to curate, prove, and scale solutions to poverty in partnership with local NGOs, governments, businesses, and individuals. Their current focus is on ending period poverty by 2040 with the CouldYou? Cup, an FDA registered, medical grade silicone, made in the USA, reusable menstrual cup that lasts 10 years and is $10. The organization has established partnerships in Africa, the USA, India/Nepal, and Ukraine. CouldYou? was recently nominated for the Earth shot Prize for its innovative approach to creating a waste-free world while addressing a global issue that impacts 500 million girls and women each month.Contact Us Below.

Christine Garde Denning

CouldYou?

+1 917-796-1961

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Could You? Cup