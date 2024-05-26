(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Choice Counselling & Assessments

Best Choice Counselling & Assessments Expands Services to Include MVA Assessments and Counselling for Motor Vehicle Accidents

- Jarret VerwimpCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Best Choice Counselling & Assessments, a leading mental health and wellness center located in Calgary, Alberta, is pleased to announce the addition of MVA assessments to their list of services. This expansion comes as part of the center's commitment to providing comprehensive support to individuals who have been affected by motor vehicle accidents.MVA assessments, also known as Motor Vehicle Accident Assessments, are specialized evaluations that help determine the physical, psychological, and emotional impact of a motor vehicle accident on an individual. These assessments are crucial in identifying any injuries or trauma that may have resulted from the accident, and in developing an appropriate treatment plan."We are excited to now offer MVA assessments as part of our service offering," says Jarret Verwimp, founder of Best Choice Counselling & Assessments. "We understand that being involved in a motor vehicle accident can be a traumatic experience , and we want to provide our clients with the support they need to heal and move forward."In addition to offering MVA assessments, Best Choice Counselling & Assessments is also working closely with insurance companies to provide counselling services to individuals who have been involved in motor vehicle accidents. This collaboration allows for a seamless, direct-billing process for clients, as they can receive both their assessment and counselling services in one location.Best Choice Counselling & Assessments is committed to helping individuals overcome the physical, emotional, and psychological effects of motor vehicle accidents. With the addition of MVA assessments to their services, the center is better equipped to provide comprehensive support to those in need. For more information, please visit their website or contact them directly to schedule an appointment.

Jarret Verwimp

Best Choice Counselling & Assessments

+1 403-333-0092

email us here