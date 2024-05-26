Boehringer Ingelheim unites dermatologists to discuss the management of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP)

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) The General Pustular Psoriasis Summit 2024 led by Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading research-driven biopharmaceutical companies, took place in Dubai. This was the first meeting to discuss advancements in GPP treatment. Leading dermatologists from the UAE and KSA were in attendance at the meeting from 17-18 May 2024 in Dubai. The two-day discussions brought together medical experts across borders to underline the urgency of controlling the danger that an autoinflammatory disease like GPP presents and the importance of treating flare up of the disease that can be life-threatening, using the latest evidence-based treatments. Additionally, it aimed to familiarize experts with Spesolimab, the first targeted therapy developed specifically for GPP, which has been approved by the regulatory agencies of KSA and UAE.



Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP) is a rare and severe subtype of psoriasis, characterized by the onset of painful, pus-filled blisters on the skin. GPP patients experience sudden and unpredictable flares lasting several weeks , requiring hospitalization, significantly impacting multiple aspects of their lives including work, social connections, and their overall health. In addition to the chronic nature of GPP, patients often face stigma fueled by misconceptions about its contagiousness, leading to heightened levels of anxiety and depression among patients, as evidenced by research findings.



The forum’s two-day agenda facilitated knowledge-sharing around the complexities of GPP focusing on diagnosis and clinical practice. The forum also drew the participation of renowned global medical experts to present the patient case studies, emerging treatment guidelines and clinical data on Spesolimab, a novel selective antibody that blocks the activation of the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R), a signaling pathway within the immune system shown to be involved in the pathogenesis of GPP.



The second day of the meeting, "IL-36 Auto-inflammation masterclass" was fueled by the insightful discussions between dedicated dermatologists, featuring an enlightening session offering a patient-centered viewpoint to a specialized gathering of dermatology experts.



burden and are committed to addressing unmet medical needs like GPP, driven by our legacy of innovation. By fostering collaboration with medical experts, we gain insights vital to understanding patients' real challenges. Through the GPP Summit, we aim to build a forum that facilitates discussions on treatment guidelines, fostering best practices exchange with the experts in the field. We believe that together, we can improve patient outcomes and transform lives affected by GPP."



Dr. Ayman Al Anaeem, Dermatologist Consultant, Head of dermatology Department, Ibrahim B. Hamad Obaidallah Hospital, Emirates Health Services, Ras Al Khaimah, U.A.E. said, “Collaborating with the broader medical community on platforms like this summit offers invaluable insights into the multifaceted aspects of GPP treatment and management. Amid the rarity of GPP, patient awareness remains alarmingly low, resulting in detrimental delays in seeking vital medical intervention. Addressing this awareness gap is paramount. Through enhancing our understanding of available therapies, together, we can profoundly impact the lives of individuals navigating the challenges of GPP."



Mohammed Alajlan, Consultant of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, King Fahad Medical City

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia said, “GPP flares not only inflict physical discomfort but also levy emotional turmoil and societal prejudice on those battling this condition. This meeting serves as a beacon, shedding light on real-world evidence crucial for enhancing clinical outcomes and delivering relief to patients. Through collective insights shared here, we deepen our understanding, translating into timely solutions addressing the most pressing medical needs of GPP patients."



As a leading global biopharmaceutical company, Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to bringing value through innovation to enhance the quality of life of patients living with serious rare skin conditions such as GPP. Spesolimab, Boehringer Ingelheim’s treatment for GPP flares, was granted approval by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), UAE in July 2023. As part of the company’s patient-centric approach, Boehringer Ingelheim created a dedicated website, in English and Arabic, for GPP patients and their caregivers to improve their understanding of the disease. The website provides medically backed information including identifying symptoms, coping with the condition on a daily basis in addition to sharing experiences and insights from other GPP patients.







