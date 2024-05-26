JFDA Closed 33 Food Establishments In Zarqa Since Beginning Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, May 26 (Petra) -Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA)'s Zarqa offices closed 33 food establishments, discontinued activities of 212 others and destroyed 332. 438 tonnes of food items that were unfit for human consumption, during inspection tours by the administration's staff since the beginning of 2024.In remarks to "Petra" Sunday, the JFDA said its monitoring teams in central Zarqa governorate carried out 3,896 inspection tours, during which 1,720 warnings were issued to violating food establishments for failing to abide by the necessary health requirements and instructions, since the beginning of the current year 2024 until May 23.The JFDA added that its "continuous" inspection tours and efforts in Zarqa also destroyed 5,243 liters of juices for failing to comply with the necessary health requirements.The JFDA confirmed that its field oversight tours continue round the clock across the Kingdom to preserve health and safety of citizens' food.