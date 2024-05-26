Dubai: How To Get Vehicle Permit For Road Trips Outside UAE Fees, Eligibility Explained

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 9:00 AM
Planning a cross-country road trip during the next vacation? Whether you're a UAE citizen or an expat, it is crucial to obtain a tourist vehicle certificate. This document ensures that your travel plans remain uninterrupted by legal obstacles.
This certificate will validate your vehicle's compliance with safety and regulatory standards and grant you the right to travel across state lines. So, before hitting the road, make sure all necessary documentation is in place, including an International Driving License (IDL). Read here how to apply for IDL.
Tourist Vehicle Certificate permits travel from and to the UAE in a registered vehicle for tourism or official work across the GCC. Below is a complete checklist for those planning to apply.
Eligibility:
UAE citizens, GCC nationals, residents, diplomats, companies, governmental entities and diplomatic bodies in Dubai are eligible to apply for this service.
Validity: 6 months
Service fees in Dubai
Dh100 light vehicle Dh100 motorcycle Dh100 vehicle between 3 and 12 tonnes Dh200 vehicle exceeding 12 tonnes Dh100 light mechanical equipment Dh200 heavy mechanical equipment Dh100 bus with a number of passengers between 14 and 26 Dh200 bus with a number of passengers exceeding 26 Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fees
Required documents:
The following documents must be submitted during the application process through Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.
For citizens and GCC countries nationals:
If the vehicle is mortgaged, an eNOC from the mortgagor.
Original Emirates ID.
eNOC from the Automobile & Touring Club of the UAE (ATCUAE), except for citizens, GCC countries nationals, diplomatic and governmental corps who want to use their vehicles within GCC countries.
For residents
If the vehicle is mortgaged, an eNOC from the mortgagor.
eNOC from the ATCUAE.
For companies
Memorandum of Association translated into Arabic (Legal translation).
Official letter in Arabic from the company requesting a Tourism Certificate.
Copy of the Trade Licence.
If the vehicle is mortgaged, an eNOC from the mortgagor.
eNOC from the ATCUAE.
Driver's original Emirates ID.
Driver's original Driving Licence. Ways to apply
Residents can apply for vehicle permit through RTA website.
Register/login to the website or use the UAE Pass Click Certificate Group and selects Vehicle Certificates Click Certificate Type and selects Certificate to Use the Vehicle Outside the UAE for Tourism Purposes Provide necessary information Provide vehicle details Settle the required fees by credit card Receive the certificate through SMS and email
Travellers seeking vehicle permits can visit several Customer Happiness Centres across the emirate listed below:
Umm Ramool Al Manarah Al Twar Deira Al Barsha
The certificate is also issued in the 23 Vehicle Registration and Inspection Centres.
Process
Through Customers Happiness Centres and Inspection Centres
Head to the front desk employee at the centre Submit the required documents Pay the required fees Receive the certificate from the centre
Terms and conditions
The customer or the legal representative must be present in person The company representative must be present with the driver The customer is required to settle all the traffic fines before receiving this service If the vehicle is mortgaged, the customer must electronically release the mortgage or provide an NOC from the mortgagor to apply for the service If a person other than the owner is driving the vehicle, he must provide his Driving Licence. The vehicle driver and owner must be present in person For citizens and GCC nationals: the customer must provide an eNOC from the ATCUAE if he is willing to drive the vehicle outside the GCC In case of transporting the vehicle through a cargo company, the customer must provide a copy of the cargo company Trade Licence If the plates of the registered vehicle are consulate plates, the customer must provide an NOC from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and contact the Customer Happiness Centre - Deira. Citizens who want to travel in their vehicles to any of the GCC countries do not need an eNOC from the ATCUAE nor a Tourism Certificate from RTA. However, residents must obtain an eNOC from the ATCUAE and a Tourism Certificate from RTA.
