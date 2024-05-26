Young Man Drowns In King Abdullah Canal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Northern Shuna, May 26 (Petra) - A young man in his early twenties drowned on Saturday in the waters of the King Abdullah Canal in the Northern Shuna region.Dr. Osama Abu Sneina, Director of Moaz Bin Jabal Governmental Hospital, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the body of the 21-year-old man was retrieved from the canal by civil defense personnel and transported to the ambulance and emergency department. Despite attempts at cardiopulmonary resuscitation, he was pronounced dead.Abu Sneina added that the body has been transferred to the Forensic Medicine Center for the Northern Region.