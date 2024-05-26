Residential Air Purifiers Market To Reach USD 7.09 Billion By 2031 Driven By Growing Health Concerns And Urbanization

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The global Residential Air Purifiers Market is poised for significant growth, reaching USD 7.09 billion by 2031 according to the SNS Insider report. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases, increasing levels of air pollution in urban areas, and a growing global health consciousness. people become more aware of the detrimental effects of polluted air, the demand for air purifiers to safeguard indoor air quality is expected to rise steadily.

Download Sample Copy of Report:

Some of Major Key Players in this Report:



DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Sharp Home (Sharp Corporation)

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics, Koninklijke Philips

V.

Dyson

SAMSUNG

Whirlpool Blueair (Unilever).

Market Expansion Driven by Multiple Factors

The residential air purifiers market is Driving due to a confluence of factors. The increasing prevalence of respiratory illnesses, integrates with rising disposable incomes and a growing focus on healthy living, is Driving market expansion. Furthermore, growing air pollution levels in urban centres due to rapid industrialization and urbanization are driving the adoption of air purifiers to create clean and breathable environments within homes. The growing government regulations and initiatives aimed at mitigating air pollution are further bolstering market growth.

Recent Developments

I n May 2023, Dyson introduced its Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet air purifier range, designed to effectively clean large spaces while maintaining quiet operation.

Panasonic's introduction of the WhisperAir Repair Spot Air Purifier in February 2022 underscores the trend towards user-friendly and low-maintenance air purifiers.

Segment Analysis

By type, standalone air purifiers dominate the market , accounting for More than 64% of the revenue share in 2023. This dominance is driven by Due to their portability, user-friendliness, and ease of maintenance. standalone air purifiers offer a wide array of features, including smart controls, air quality sensors, multiple filtration layers, and portability, making them ideal for residential applications.

By technology, the high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filter segment held the largest revenue share Of more than 39% in 2023 due to their exceptional performance and reliability in capturing airborne particles. HEPA filters boast the capability of removing up to 99.97% of all pollutants measuring 0.3 microns or larger. Originally developed by the US Atomic Energy Commission for the nuclear industry to filter harmful radioactive particles, HEPA filters excel at trapping airborne contaminants like pollen, dust, smoke, and bio-contaminants.

Check Discount:

Asia Pacific Leads the Market

The Asia Pacific region emerges as the Dominating Region in the residential air purifiers market, capturing over 39% of the revenue share in 2023. This dominance is primarily driven by factors such as Rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and rising concerns about air pollution, particularly in countries Such as China and India. Furthermore, increasing government regulations and public awareness campaigns regarding air quality are further propelling market growth in this region.

Impact of Global Events on Market Dynamics

The report acknowledges the potential impact of global events Such as the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns on the residential air purifiers market. While the war's immediate effects may disrupt supply chains and lead to price fluctuations, the long-term impact remains to be seen. The economic slowdowns could potentially affect consumer spending on non-essential items like air purifiers. However, the long-term benefits of clean indoor air for health and productivity are expected to sustain market growth in the long run.

Key Takeaways



The report offers valuable takeaways for market participants, it emphasizes the need for manufacturers to cater to the growing demand for portable and user-friendly air purifiers equipped with advanced filtration technologies.

The report highlights the significance of expanding product offerings to address the diverse needs of consumers in different regions. It underscores the importance of continuous research and development to enhance the efficiency and affordability of air purifiers to ensure sustained market growth.

Buy Complete Report:

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)