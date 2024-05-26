Rodenticides Market To Reach USD 8.68 Billion By 2031, Driven By Escalating Urbanization And Rodent-Borne Health Concerns

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



A newly released report from SNS Insider indicates a significant expansion of the Rodenticides Market . The market, valued at USD 5.53 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 8.68 billion by 2031, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% throughout the forecast period (2024-2031).

The insidious threat posed by rats and mice to global public health and food supplies is a primary factor driving the rodenticide market.

Rodents are carriers of numerous severe diseases, including plague, typhus, and Hantavirus, creating an urgent need for effective control measures. Moreover, the considerable economic damage caused by rodents in homes, commercial spaces, and particularly agricultural fields, further fuels the demand for rodenticides. The increasing adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) practices, which emphasize long-term prevention and targeted control, is another major contributor to market growth.

Some of the Key Players Included are:

The major key players are Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF SE, Anticimex, UPL Ltd., Rollins, Abell Pest Control, Truly Nolen, Liphatech Inc., JT Eaton, Pelgar International, Neogen Corporation, Bell Laboratories, Senestech Inc., Ecolab, Impex Europa, Rentokil Initial Plc, Terminix, and other key players mentioned in the final report.

Market Analysis

The global rodenticides market faces certain challenges, most notably the environmental concerns and stringent regulations surrounding the use of chemical rodenticides. However, several growth factors are expected to propel the market forward-



The staggering losses in both economic capital and food reserves due to rodent infestations create a pressing need for effective rodent control.

Stringent hygiene standards and heightened concerns about the spread of rodent-borne diseases are increasing public and commercial reliance on rodenticides globally. The destructive impact of rodents on homes, buildings, infrastructure, and utilities necessitates robust pest control solutions.

The rodenticide market is continuously evolving, with new products and strategies emerging



In April 2023, Target Specialty Products introduced Strike MAX CITO Paste, a rapid-action commercial rodenticide paste. Its active ingredient, brodifacoum, delivers swift, user-friendly results.

In January 2022, Syngenta Crop Protection AG acquired the advanced bio-insecticides UniSpore and NemaTrident, expanding its range of pest control solutions for the horticulture, forestry, and turf amenity sectors.

June 2022, FGV Agri Services Sdn. Bhd. launched Butik S, an eco-friendly rodenticide formulated for use in Malaysian paddy fields with integrated owl cages.

In July 2021, Bayer AG introduced Harmonix Rodent Paste, a new cholecalciferol rodenticide for professional use in open spaces and burrows. In September 2021, Bell Labs launched Contrac California Bromethalin, a newly registered single-feed rodenticide containing the active ingredient bromethalin.

Segment Analysis

By Type, Anticoagulant rodenticides dominated the market due to their delayed action (preventing bait shyness) and generally lower toxicity to humans and other animals compared to other types. By End-use, Pest control companies are the largest end-users. The expertise of licensed pest control applicators, along with increasing awareness of the risks associated with unsupervised rodenticide use, drives this trend. Pest control companies serve a wide variety of sectors where rodent control is crucial.

By Type



Anticoagulants Non-anticoagulants

By Rodent Type



Mice

Rat

Chipmunk

Hamster Other Rodents

By Mode of Application



Spray

Powder

Pellet Others

By End-use



Agricultural Fields

Pest Control Companies

Warehouses

Urban Centers

Residential Commercial

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has a multifaceted impact on the rodenticides market. Geopolitical tensions disrupt supply chains for raw materials and finished products. Sanctions, logistical bottlenecks, and rising costs create volatility in the market. Additionally, the focus on humanitarian relief may shift investment away from pest control in some areas, indirectly impacting the market. For example, decreased rodent control in refugee camps could heighten the risk of disease transmission.

Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific leads the rodenticide market due to its large population, growing urbanization, and unique pest control needs. Rodent outbreaks are common in this region due to its climate and agricultural practices, driving demand. North America and Europe also hold significant shares of the market, fueled by hygiene concerns and a focus on preventing structural damage.

Key Takeaways for the Rodenticides Market Study



Increasing urbanization and rodent-related health risks are the primary drivers of the global rodenticides market.

Anticoagulant rodenticides offer safety and efficacy advantages, fueling their dominance within the market.

Professional pest control services are growing in importance for safe and targeted rodenticide applications. Global conflicts and economic fluctuations can disrupt the rodenticides market, but demand for these solutions will likely remain robust due to their essential role in safeguarding public health and food security.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

