Antipsychotic Drug Market Expected To Reach USD 28.04 Billion By 2031 Driven By Mental Health Concerns And Innovation

The Antipsychotic Drugs Market , valued at USD 14.93 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 28.04 billion by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2024 to 2031.

Mental Health Concerns Drive Antipsychotic Drug Market

A significant factor driving the antipsychotic drug market is the global rise in mental health disorders. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a staggering 55 million people worldwide have dementia, with a staggering 60% residing in low and middle-income countries. Even more concerning, the WHO reports nearly 10 million new dementia cases diagnosed globally each year. These alarming statistics highlight the growing need for effective treatments. Furthermore, the WHO's increased focus on addressing dementia and a growing public awareness of mental health issues are fueling demand for antipsychotic medications, propelling market growth.

Depression is another major contributor, with WHO data from February 2021 revealing it affects over 280 million people globally. This high prevalence of mental health disorders is creating a significant and sustained demand for antipsychotic drugs throughout the forecast period.

Innovation Fuels Market Expansion

The antipsychotic drug market is further bolstered by advancements in research and development (R&D). The introduction of novel drug molecules offers new treatment options for patients. For instance,“in January 2023, Eisai Co., Ltd . received FDA approval for Leqembi, a medication utilizing the Accelerated Approval Pathway to treat Alzheimer's disease”.

In January 2023, Luye Pharma Group secured FDA approval for Rykindo, a new medication for treating schizophrenia and bipolar 1 disorder. This expands treatment options available to patients struggling with these conditions.

Further advancements were reported in February 2022 by Alkermes plc . Their phase 3b study, ENLIGHTEN-early, yielded positive results for LYBALVI, a potential treatment for schizophrenia. These developments hold promise for improved treatment outcomes in the future.

Market Growth with Challenges

The rising number of patients with mental health disorders, increased awareness campaigns, and the introduction of new and innovative drugs are all propelling the adoption of antipsychotic medications, leading to significant market growth. However, some challenges remain. Addiction concerns associated with certain antipsychotic drugs and the expiration of patents on major medications are the primary factors hindering market growth.

Antipsychotic Drugs: A Shift Towards Long-Acting Solutions

The increasing awareness of the financial burden mental disorders place on healthcare systems is driving a shift in antipsychotic drug research and development (R&D). This focus on cost-effectiveness aims to deliver more effective treatments for psychiatric illnesses. However, a major hurdle – medication non-adherence by patients – leads to high unmet needs and frequent relapses.

To address this challenge, biopharmaceutical companies are actively developing long-acting injectable versions of antipsychotic drugs. These offer the same effectiveness as daily pills but eliminate the need for constant monitoring of patient medication intake. This approach is gaining traction, as seen in November 2022 with MedinCell's resubmission of an NDA for mdc-IRM, a long-acting injectable risperidone for schizophrenia, to the U.S. FDA.

Paliperidone (Invega Trinza and Invega Hafyera) exemplifies this trend. Requiring injections only four times a year, it empowers healthcare professionals to effectively manage treatment and improve outcomes for patients.

The Growing Need for Antipsychotic Drugs

The antipsychotic drug market is expected to see positive growth fuelled by the rising prevalence of psychotic disorders. Alarming statistics, like a WHO report in 2022 projecting mental disorders to cost the global economy USD 6 trillion by 2030, highlight the need for effective treatments.

Growing public awareness about mental health further intensifies the demand for these medications. As per the CDC, over 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. live with a mental illness. The increasing prevalence of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder has spurred pharmaceutical companies to invest in R&D, leading to new product launches and a projected market expansion in the coming years.

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Alkermes Plc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Reddy Laboratories Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Abbvie lnc and Others

By Therapeutic Class (First-Generation, Second-Generation)

By Application (Schizophrenia, Dementia, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Others By Distribution Channel ( Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

Schizophrenia Segment To Drive Antipsychotic Drug Market Growth

Schizophrenia, affecting 24 million people globally, is set to dominate the antipsychotic drug market. This growth is fueled by a rise in diagnosed cases and a growing aging population more susceptible to the illness. The UN predicts the elderly population to reach 16% by 2050, increasing the demand for antipsychotics as schizophrenia symptoms worsen with age. Pharmaceutical companies are responding with new drug development. For example, Teva Pharmaceuticals and MedinCell' s schizophrenia treatment, TV-46000/mdc-IRM, received FDA acceptance in September 2021. With rising schizophrenia cases and innovative treatments emerging, the antipsychotic drug market is poised for significant growth.

Global Disruptions Threatens Antipsychotic Drug Market

The antipsychotic drug market faces challenges due to recent global issues. Currency fluctuations, particularly the US dollar's rise, hurt sales and disrupt supply chains. Nearly half (48%) of revenue comes from foreign currencies, impacting profits. Additionally, a significant portion of production occurs outside the US, further affected by exchange rates.

Rising inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict further complicate matters. Central banks are raising interest rates to combat inflation, potentially leading to recession. This economic uncertainty increases operational costs for the industry, including labor, materials, and R&D. Higher costs may not be easily offset by price hikes.

North America Takes the Lead in Antipsychotic Drugs

North America is expected to lead the antipsychotic drug market due to a robust healthcare system and clear regulations. This strong foundation supports the use and distribution of these medications. Additionally, the prevalence of mental illness in the region is significant. For example, 57.8 million adults in the US have a mental illness. Government initiatives promoting mental health awareness further drive the market. An aging population with dementia, like the estimated 6.2 million people over 65 with Alzheimer's in the US, also increases demand for these medications. To capitalize on this growth, companies are launching new drugs and forming partnerships. Lupin's October 2022 launch of Paliperidone for schizophrenia exemplifies this trend. With a strong healthcare system, rising mental health concerns, and government support, North America is primed to dominate the antipsychotic drug market.

Market size and growth forecasts for the global antipsychotic drugs market from 2024 to 2031

Identification of key drivers and restraints affecting market growth

Comprehensive segmentation of the market by therapeutic class, drug, distribution channel, and region

Competitive landscape analysis of the key players in the market Recent developments and trends in the market

