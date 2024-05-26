(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



“ According to the SNS Insider report, t he Retort Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 5.49 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 5.04% over the forecast period of 2024-2031 ”

As both consumer demand and regulatory requirements converge, the retort packaging market is guaranteed for continued expansion.

Busy schedules and a growing number of single-person households are driving a preference for convenient, shelf-stable food options like ready-to-eat meals and pet food. Retort packaging perfectly addresses this need by utilizing a sterilization process that eliminates microorganisms, extending shelf life without refrigeration. This translates to reduced food waste and spoilage, a significant benefit as global food waste surpasses 1.3 billion tons annually.

Governments are implementing stricter regulations on food safety, and retort packaging's superior protection against contamination aligns perfectly with these initiatives. For instance, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the US mandates stringent guidelines for food packaging materials to ensure consumer safety.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:



Sonoco Products Company

Amcor PLC

Clondalkin Group

ProAmpac

Mondi

Sealed Air Corporation

Coveris Group

Constantia Flexibles

Winpak Limited Clifton Packaging Group Limited

A significant challenge is the high cost of production.

The multi-layered structure, often combining aluminum and plastic, necessitates specialized equipment and drives up prices. This can be a barrier for smaller players, with estimates suggesting retort packaging can be double the cost of traditional options. Additionally, stricter regulations on food safety and growing consumer concerns about environmental impact add complexity. Major retort packaging producers like Amcor, Tetra Pak, and Sealed Air must navigate these challenges while capitalizing on the rising demand for convenient, shelf-stable meals in a busy world.

SNS Insider Research suggests a preference for this format, with 62% of consumers willing to pay a premium for convenient, healthy options.

This trend is capitalizing on busy lifestyles and aligns perfectly with retort's strength – extended shelf life without refrigeration. Leading players like Amcor and Sealed Air are already innovating in this space, with Amcor expecting retort packaging sales to grow at a high growth rate. By targeting on-the-go consumers with retort pouches filled with fresh, high-protein options, retort packaging can tap into a new revenue stream

Food & Beverages holds the dominant share at around 57.3%, fuelled by the rising demand for convenient and shelf-stable options like ready-to-eat meals, baby food, and pet food. This segment benefits from retort packaging's ability to extend product shelf life without compromising quality, which aligns perfectly with the fast-paced modern lifestyle. Pharmaceuticals make up a significant portion as well, at approximately 25.2%, due to the need for sterile packaging for medications and sensitive healthcare products. Retort packaging technology ensures sterility and maintains product integrity during transportation and storage. The remaining 17.5% falls under the“Others” category, encompassing a diverse range of applications such as cosmetics, industrial products, and nutraceuticals.

Retort Packaging Market Key Segments:

By Raw Material



PET

Paper & Paperboards

Aluminium Foil

Polypropylene

Polyester Others

By Packaging Type



Cartons

Pouches

Trays Others

By Application



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals Others

The Asia-Pacific region holds the maximum share in retort packaging market, experiencing a dominant share of over 40%.

This leadership position can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, APAC is home to a massive and continuously growing population, creating a vast consumer base for convenient food options. Secondly, disposable incomes in the region are on the rise, allowing consumers to spend more on ready-to-eat meals. Finally, the fast-paced lifestyles prevalent in many APAC countries fuel the demand for quick and effortless meal solutions. This several of factors creates a highly receptive market for retort packaging, which offers extended shelf life and convenient food preparation.

Stringent environmental regulations, including over 60% of global plastic packaging production by 2025 with restrictions or bans, pose a significant challenge.

This pushes retort packaging manufacturers towards adopting eco-friendly alternatives like bio-based or recyclable materials. Conversely, the expanding online food delivery sector, projected to reach a market size of USD 182.5 billion by 2024, presents a tremendous growth opportunity. Retort packaging's suitability for convenient, shelf-stable meals perfectly aligns with this trend. As a result, retort packaging navigates a complex landscape where environmental concerns can act as a deterrent, while the evolving food industry unlocks new avenues for Retort Packaging Market expansion.

Key Takeaways:



Retort packaging's ability to withstand high temperatures during aseptic processing eliminates the need for refrigeration, making it ideal for ready-to-eat meals, soups, and pet food.

Additionally, its extended shelf-life benefits remote locations with limited cold chain infrastructure. However, stringent regulations regarding the safety and recyclability of packaging materials pose potential challenges for market expansion. Overall, the retort packaging market presents a promising future driven by consumer preferences for convenience and the need for wider food accessibility.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4 Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

4.3 Supply Demand Gap Analysis

5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Porter's 5 forces model

7 PEST Analysis

8 Retort Packaging Market Segmentation, By Raw Material

8.1 PET

8.2 Paper & Paperboards

8.3 Aluminium Foil

8.4 Polypropylene

8.5 Polyester

8.6 Others

9 Retort Packaging Market Segmentation, By Packaging Type

9.1 Cartons

9.2 Pouches

9.3 Trays

9.4 Others

10 Retort Packaging Market Segmentation, By Application

10.1 Food & Beverages

10.2 Pharmaceuticals

10.3 Others

11 Regional Analysis

12 Company profile

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Bench marking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

13.3.1 Industry News

13.3.2 Company News

13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14 Use Case and Best Practices

15 Conclusion

