Viral Video: Thieves Use Bike To Steal Goods From Moving Truck, Netizens Draw Dhoom Parallel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "We all have been great fans of the Dhoom series of movies in Indian cinema, where the thieves use incredible action to steal valuable objects while the police choose brave methods to chase them away. Well, the real-life version of the same is equally exciting, as a video is doing rounds on social media showing bike-borne thieves stealing goods from a moving truck throwing the stolen goods on the road, the thieves use some perilous stunts to sit back on the moving bike, and the truck driver has no idea what happened social media reactedThe social media users looked impressed with the bravery and drama of the thieves as they drew parallels with the plot of the Dhoom series and Fast and Furious.“So this is what happens when you combine dhoom and Fast n furious,” one user said.

Some even questioned why the truck driver is driving slow on a empty road.“So nice of the truck driver to drive at a consistently slow speed on an otherwise completely empty stretch of road,” the social media user said. \"Why i have feeling that truck driver is part of this plan,\" said another.

Delhi Police arrests 4 for stealing CCTV backup batteriesIn other news, the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the theft of backup batteries of CCTV cameras in a high-security zone.

\"These thefts, which occurred in Vinay Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, San Martin Marg, and Tughlak Road areas, posed a significant risk. Without functional backup batteries, security cameras could be rendered inoperable during power outages, potentially hindering incident recording and jeopardising the safety of VIPs and diplomatic personnel in the area,\" Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.\"The team obtained CCTV footage of the area. On close analysis, they identified a suspect, Akhlakh, who has a history of similar crimes. Team tracked his movements through his mobile number and apprehended him along with Ahirwar in Sarojini Nagar area. Seven stolen batteries were recovered from his auto-risckshaw. During interrogation, both the accused confessed to the thefts and revealed the involvement of Rahim and Hussein,\" the senior officer added.



MENAFN26052024007365015876ID1108257796