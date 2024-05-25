Nicki Minaj Freed After Paying Fine In Amsterdam Post Arrest For ‘Drug Possession’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 26 (IANS) Rapper Nicki Minaj, who was arrested over drug possession, was freed after paying a hefty fine in Amsterdam. However, her gig has been postponed.

Minaj was released from police custody in Amsterdam after being arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly carrying drugs. Minaj streamed her arrest on Instagram Live, which led to the postponement of her scheduled concert in Manchester, part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, reports aceshowbiz.

The arrest occurred at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, where Dutch police reportedly found pre-rolled marijuana joints in her luggage.

The raptress denied ownership of the drugs, saying that they belonged to her security personnel.

The Netherlands classifies marijuana as "soft drugs," and exporting it is illegal despite its legal status within the country.

"They took my luggage without consent," Minaj posted on X.

"My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him."

Minaj took to her social media accounts, accusing various parties of trying to sabotage her tour. She suggested that her bags were taken and searched without her consent.

"They've been trying to stop me from coming to every show. Everything they've done is illegal."

Following hours in custody, Minaj was released after agreeing to pay a fine, the amount of which will be determined by the Public Prosecution Service. However, the delay led to significant fallout for her Manchester show.