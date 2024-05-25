               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dubai: Dh350 Air Taxi Rides To Cut Travel Time From 45 Minutes To 10


5/25/2024 2:55:14 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 2:44 PM

US-based aviation firm Joby gave KT a preview of the flying taxi that is expected to take off in Dubai by the end of 2025.

MENAFN25052024000049011007ID1108257129


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search