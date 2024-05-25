Gaza Death Toll Rises To 35,903 Martyrs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 25 (Petra)-- The Gaza Ministry of Health said, on Saturday, that the death toll in the Strip due to the Israeli aggression has reached 35,903 martyrs and 80,420 wounded.It added that in the last twenty-four hours, hospitals have received 46 martyrs and 130 injured victims from the five massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation on families in the Gaza Strip.The ministry further stated that many victims' bodies were under the rubble and in the roads, making them inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.