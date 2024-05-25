AU, Afromedia Launch Free Training For Journalists Undervoice Of Egypt, Voice Of Africa

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The African Union (AU) delegation in Egypt and the AfroMedia Initiative have launched a free training course for African journalists and media professionals in celebration of Africa Day and under the theme“Voice of Egypt, Voice of Africa.”





The course, titled the Hazem Abdel Wahab Training Course, is open to both Egyptian and non-Egyptian Africans, including Arabic and non-Arabic speakers residing in Egypt.





Ambassador Nader Fattah El Alim, Director of the AU Office in Cairo, emphasized that the training aligns with the African Agenda 2063, particularly its focus on empowering African voices and recognizing the contributions of advocates for African unity. The course aims to activate the communication strategy outlined in the agenda, fostering awareness and participation among diverse African stakeholders.





Hassan Ghazaly, founder of the AfroMedia Initiative, highlighted the course's dedication to the memory of the late Hazem Abdel Wahab, a distinguished media figure and former Director General of African Radio Stations directed to Africa.





Ghazaly noted Abdel Wahab's fluency in Swahili and his deep understanding of the role of Egyptian media in shaping the African narrative during the years of struggle and liberation.





The AfroMedia Initiative, established in 2021 as part of the Global Solidarity Network's education and culture program, has provided free opportunities to hundreds of beneficiaries from across the African continent.





The initiative focuses on bridging communication gaps between Egypt and the rest of Africa, facilitating reciprocal media messages, and promoting accurate perceptions of the continent. Its training programs aim to equip both Egyptian and non-Egyptian African journalists with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the media landscape.