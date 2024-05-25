T20 World Cup: ICC To Set Up Record Number Of Fan Parks To Broadcast Mega Event

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, May 25 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record number of fan parks to broadcast the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with nine live sites including one in New Delhi in five different countries, bringing the biggest cricket carnival to communities. In total 22 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be shown in locations including New York City, New Delhi and Rawalpindi totalling the most amount of fan parks for an ICC World Cup ever.

The parks will see live entertainment including DJs, as well as food and drink outlets, cricket ambassadors and family activities, making it an experience not to be missed for fans across the globe. In New York City, the Oculus World Trade Center is one of the standout venues, with the fan park showing 18 matches on 10 different dates, including the highly anticipated Final on 29 June.

New Yorkers can also watch the World Cup opener between the USA and Canada on June 1 as well as clashes between arch-rivals Australia and England on June 8 and India and Pakistan on June 9. Ten different fan parks will show the Group A game between India and Pakistan, including Cedar Creek Park, Seaford, New York hosted by Nassau County, the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena in New Delhi, India and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

There will also be an opportunity for fans in the other two host USA locations with Epic Central in Grand Prairie, Texas and Broward County Stadium in Florida hosting fan parks.

Outside of the USA, the DP World Wanderers Stadium in South Africa will show the Proteas' first match against Sri Lanka on June 3 and the highly anticipated India v Pakistan game, while Birmingham's Edgbaston Cricket Stadium will also show the June 9 fixture.

The ICC's Broadcast Partners in each region will support all ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 fan parks by providing live feeds.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said:“We are thrilled to be able to bring communities together through broadcasting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in a record number of fan parks.

"These parks are designed to make the sport more accessible and enjoyable, allowing fans of all ages to experience a T20 World Cup like never before. With 23 matches shown across 16 fan parks in five different countries, the fan parks will help connect more people to the biggest T20 World Cup ever,” he said.