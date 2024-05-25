Israeli Drone Attack Kills 2 Hezbollah Members In Central Syria: War Monitor

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, May 25 (IANS) An Israeli drone struck a car and a truck affiliated with Hezbollah near the city of Al-Qusayr in Syria's central Homs province on Saturday, killing two members of the Lebanese armed group, a war monitor reported.

The attack set both vehicles on fire, which were en route to the Al-Dabaa military airport in the countryside of Homs, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Britain-based watchdog group said that two Hezbollah members were killed, and several others, whose nationalities remained unknown, were injured in the attack.

This attack follows a previous Israeli airstrike on May 20 near the Nabigha Al-Dhubyani School, north of the Al-Qusayr roundabout, which resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, comprising five Lebanese and three Syrians.

According to the Observatory, since the beginning of 2024, Israel has conducted 41 attacks on Syrian territory, comprising 29 airstrikes and 12 ground operations.

These assaults have resulted in the destruction or damage of about 83 targets, including weapon and ammunition depots, headquarters, and vehicles.

The Observatory's data showed that these strikes have killed 141 military personnel and injured 57 others. Among the fatalities are 21 Iranians from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, 27 Hezbollah members, 12 Iraqis, 31 Syrian members of Iran-affiliated militias, and 10 non-Syrian members of Iran-affiliated militias.

Additionally, 40 Syrian military personnel and 12 civilians, including two women, have been killed, with about 20 civilians sustaining injuries in the attacks.