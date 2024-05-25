AIDA-2024 Discusses The Uses Of AI In Medicine And Cosmetic Surgery

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Team of Kuwaiti newly graduated dermatologists wins the conference's scientific competition on its 2nd day

Abu Dhabi, May 25, 2024:

On the second day of the 10th edition of the International Conference in Dermatology and Aesthetics (AIDA), currently being held in Abu Dhabi, a first-of-its-kind educational medical competition was held in the UAE for newly graduated dermatologists from residency programmes in a number of (GCC) countries.

Twelve doctors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait participated in the competition. Each country was represented by three doctors, who were required to answer to a series of medical and histology questions and also general cultural questions. The Kuwaiti team was the winner, with the UAE team in second place.

The competition was run by the Scientific Committee and Conference Organising Committee. The winning Kuwaiti team received a trophy, certificates, and prizes. The other teams also received gifts.

On the second day of the Conference, participants discussed important topics in dermatology and Aesthetics dermatology, and the latest developments in this speciality.

Dr. Khaled Othman, Founder and Conference Chair, Consultant Dermatology & Aesthetician, stated that the first two days of the conference saw in-depth and extensive discussions on the therapeutic developments in dermatology and cosmetology, as well as the ways in which the fourth industrial revolution and artificial intelligence could be leveraged to enhance the treatment of dermatological diseases.

He also posited that the world is witnessing a rapid proliferation of technologies and innovations across a multitude of fields. The health sector is particularly keen to benefit from these technologies in the treatment of numerous diseases, with a particular focus on dermatological conditions. Furthermore, the sector is eager to leverage modern innovations to revolutionise the beauty industry.

Dr. Huda Rajab, Chair-Elect and Co-Chair of the Dermatology Program, Chair of the Dermatology Department at AHS-SEHA in Abu Dhabi, stated that the conference provides essential scientific material for dermatologists. It offers 60 specialists and experts the chance to present the results of their research and share their scientific experiences in the treatment of dermatological and Aesthetics diseases. It also provides a forum for exchanging ideas and visions and learning about the latest developments in this field.

On the second day of the conference, a special session on anti-ageing was convened, during which a number of dermatologists and Aesthetics specialists presented papers on skin enhancers, facial threading, scar correction, and current concepts in skin care preparation.

The meeting also addressed the latest in aesthetics, aesthetic medicine, the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and cyber aesthetic surgery, the use of sponge spikes for biostimulation – indications, methods and results, and the use of ultrasound in aesthetic medicine.

The second day of AIDA-2024 featured a panel discussion on thiamidol, a novel treatment for hyperpigmentation. Additionally, a workshop on psoriasis, with a focus on genital psoriasis, new emerging treatments for psoriasis, and the process of selecting an appropriate treatment for each patient, were presented. Furthermore, an allergy symposium was held, which addressed the challenges in treating urticaria and the potential role of allergy immunotherapy in allergic skin diseases.

Attendance at the 3-day-event is estimated at approximately 750 international experts, doctors, lecturers, dermatology, Aesthetics and laser specialised societies from the GCC, the Middle East, and international specialised societies, along with 60 local and international experts and specialists, who will present their expertise in dermatology, aesthetics and lasers.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has accredited participation in the conference with 16.5 hours of continuing medical education, while the European Board of Continuing Medical Education accredited it with 18.5 hours.