Anticipating Global Unity And Support For COP29, Azerbaijani Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “For several months, our team has been preparing for COP29's event is an opportunity to hear suggestions. We hope thatwhen it comes to COP29, all nations will demonstrate compassion andsolidarity," Azernews reports that this was statedby Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29President–Designate Mukhtar Babayev at a presentation ceremonyregarding the COP29 held as part of the Lachin Climate ActionDialogue.

"By combining their efforts, they will be closer to each other,which will help us to solve the issues," Minister added.

Speaking about preparations for this prestigious event, MukhtarBabayev added:“We encourage you to be productive in allpreparations related to COP29 and actively draft the agenda forthis event. I think we have a lot to discuss.”