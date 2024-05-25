LS Elections: Anantnag-Rajouri Seat Records Over 35% Turnout Till 1 PM

The officials said that till 1 pm, 35.61 % polling was recorded in all polling stations.

The polling began at 7.00 am and will close at 6 pm in the constituency.

In the delimitation exercise carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, Pulwama district and Shopian assembly segment were removed from the South Kashmir Lok Sabha seat while seven assembly segments from Poonch and Rajouri were added to it.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is contesting the polls from Anantnag-Rajouri seat and is up against National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmad. Apni Party's Zafar Iqbal Manhas is also among the 20 candidates in the fray.

In the old Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, the turnout in 2019 was around nine per cent while in 2014 it was close to 29 per cent.

