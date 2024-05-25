LS Elections: Anantnag-Rajouri Seat Records Over 35% Turnout Till 1 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- More than 35 per cent of the 18.36 lakh electorate exercised their franchise till 1.00 pm in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency , with the Rajouri assembly segment recording the highest 34.93 per cent, officials said.
The officials said that till 1 pm, 35.61 % polling was recorded in all polling stations.ADVERTISEMENT
The polling began at 7.00 am and will close at 6 pm in the constituency.
In the delimitation exercise carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, Pulwama district and Shopian assembly segment were removed from the South Kashmir Lok Sabha seat while seven assembly segments from Poonch and Rajouri were added to it.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is contesting the polls from Anantnag-Rajouri seat and is up against National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmad. Apni Party's Zafar Iqbal Manhas is also among the 20 candidates in the fray. Read Also Mehbooba Holds Protest Against Detention Of Party Workers; Police Lathicharge Crowd LS Elections: Brisk Polling In Anantnag-Rajouri Seat, 23% Turnout In First Four Hours
In the old Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, the turnout in 2019 was around nine per cent while in 2014 it was close to 29 per cent.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25052024000215011059ID1108256338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.