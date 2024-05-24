ELITE ANIMATION ACADEMY OFFERS SUMMER CAMP ANIMATION SERIES FOR STUDENTS AROUND THE WORLD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elite Animation Academy Program

“Summer camps available online

and in-studio for KIDS wanting to collaborate with Disney

Animators to share artistry, ideas, and digital animation learning.”

- Todd WestORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Well known, Orlando-based Elite Animation Academy has announced their 10th annual Summer Animation Camp Series. The weekly sessions will run from Monday, June 3, through Friday, August 9, from 10 am to 3pm, EST.On-line and in-studio classes are taught by Disney Animators and other professionals in the field, to include Traditional Animation, Foundational Drawing, Character Design, Gesture Drawing & Sketching, and Anime - Manga, (Japanese animation comics). Additional modules offer Comics and Cartooning; Animatics Story boarding; Video Editing and Special Effects; 2D Character Animation, and 3D Animation Foundation.“Summer is a fun time for students to recharge, but also an opportunity to hone new skills; especially those young minds who are imaginative, artistic, and innovatively visionary. Our international Academy is the perfect opportunity for students looking to enhance skills in design, animation, and even story boarding,” said Todd West, Elite Animation Academy Summer Camp Series, director.“Elite's summer camps provide a myriad of creative disciplines and instruction, which are comprehensively designed to teach, the 'art of animation. Instructors are industry professionals having expansive backgrounds with major movie studios such as Disney, Marvel, Blue Sky, Laika, Sony, Fox, and more.” added West.In advance of the summer camps, Elite will offer a Summer Camp Open House for those who wish to tour our studio, meet instructors, and review camp offerings. The Open House events will be held on Saturday, June 1; June 8; and June 15; from 1 pm to 4 pm, at 3107 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Florida. Students need not be present at Open House events to participate in summer camps.The cost for each camp series (1-week) is $475 per student, plus a small administrative fee. Elite Animation will provide all supplies.Elite Animation Academy has experienced remarkable growth in the Central Florida region, serving more than four hundred full-time, in-studio, students annually, with thousands of online students from around the globe.The founders, Todd and Gladys West envisioned a vibrant design studio with a noble mission:“Developing Young Minds through the Art of Animation.” In a little more than a decade, Elite Animation Academy has grown to include an expansive lineup of summer camps, in-studio courses, and virtual course opportunities where students can acquire vital design skills while developing top-notch portfolios to support future college or university enrollment in the arts, and/or career enhancement credentials as artists.About Elite Animation Academy: Founded in 2012 by former Disney animators,Elite Animation Academy provides art and animation training. Bringing studentstogether with experienced animation instructors to maximize marketability andopportunities. Our vision is to become the best Animation Academy in the world. Elite Animation also hosts the Digital Arts for Autism (DAFA) school for adults with autism. DAFA is a program partner for the Florida Gardiner Scholarship StepUp program, a statewide initiative designed for children with special needs.Location:Elite Animation Academy, 3107 Edgewater Drive Orlando, FL 32804For more information, contact Todd West, Summer Camp Series Director

Todd West

Elite Animation Academy

+1 407-459-7959

...