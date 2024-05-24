Bein's Jeem TV To Broadcast 'F1 Kids' Live Across MENA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN Media Group (beIN) will broadcast F1 Kids this Sunday on its leading Arabic language children's channel

Jeem TV, for the first time.

A specially curated programme for young motorsports enthusiasts eager to explore the high-octane world of Formula 1, F1 Kids provides a simple, basics-oriented viewing experience, ideal for children and those new to the sport.

Starting at this weekend's illustrious Monaco Grand Prix, beIN's decision to broadcast F1 Kids in Arabic across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) this season demonstrates the network's commitment to bringing the thrill of the world's most popular racing series to younger audiences in the Arab World.

Jeem TV has a long history of delivering high-quality, family-friendly Arabic content to children in the region.

Originally piloted during the Hungarian Grand Prix in July 2023, F1 Kidshas been widely praised, attracting families and children alike with its innovative format.

The programme features 3D augmented graphics, child-friendly team radio

transmissions, technical explainers, and a bespoke package of colourful graphics and animations, including cartoon driver avatars and upgraded car livery designs.

This Sunday's programme will be hosted by Jeem TV presenter, Iman Bakhache, who will guide young viewers through the exciting world of F1 racing.

The live coverage will feature a half-hour broadcast starting at 15:30 MECCA in the lead-up to the start of the race.

During the pre-race coverage, Bakhache will engage with two young, passionate fans, offer insights into the history of the Monaco Grand Prix, recap last weekend's grand prix at Imola, discuss the unique challenges of the famous street circuit in Monte Carlo, and call upon F1 expert Mustapha Izawi.

beIN presenter Stephanie Saad will also provide live coverage from inside the paddock at Monaco, while the programme will also include an interactive true or false F1 competition featuring two young guests.

When the lights go out to mark the start of the two-hour grand prix at 16:00 MECCA, commentator Younis Al Araj will be joined by a child commentator to narrate and analyse the race, discuss the key moments, and much more.