GCC Welcomes ICJ Order For Israeli Occupation To Halt Aggression On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 24 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi on Friday welcomed an International Court of Justice (ICJ) order for Israeli occupying forces to stop their aggression on Rafah immediately.

"This decision - adopted by the UN's top court - reflects the international community's abidance by international law and justice, and further protects the rights of the Palestinian people," Al-Budaiwi said in a press statement.

He echoed the Riyadh-based Gulf bloc's absolute backing to the Palestinian people's legitimate struggle to regain their legitimate rights and to establish their state.

The GCC chief, further, called on the international community, involving all its organizations and agencies, to push Israeli occupying forces to observe such orders and halt their aggressive and brutal acts against the Palestinian people.

Earlier in the day, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top court, ordered the Israeli occupation regime to "immediately" halt its military assault on Rafah, and to withdraw its troops.

The fifteen judges at the ICJ ruled by thirteen votes to two that the Israeli occupation must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."

The Court considered that in conformity with its obligations under the Genocide Convention, the Israeli occupation must immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate. (end)

