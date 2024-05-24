IBMC College Offers Summit Curriculum To Cosmetology And Barbering Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT COLLINS, CO, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IBMC is excited to announce they are now a Summit Curriculum Designated School. IBMC, a career training school, has three campuses in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Longmont, Colorado.The leadership at IBMC College was excited to make the 2024 Summit Curriculum Designated School announcement. Wayne Zellner, Vice President of Operations, told students,“Our goal is to continuously make your experience better. We constantly strive to identify new opportunities, and bring the latest, most relevant training to our students. We are so pleased to be named a Summit Curriculum Designated School; we know that this partnership will make our Cosmetology and Barbering programs even stronger.”The Cosmetology program at IBMC is achievable in as few as 13 months. Students in the Cosmetology program receive comprehensive training in haircutting, hair coloring, hairstyling, makeup artistry, and manicuring techniques. Every student enrolled in IBMC's Cosmetology program receives a stocked starter kit, loaded with premium tools and materials for hair, nail, makeup, and skincare training.The Barbering program at IBMC is also achievable in as few as 13 months. Students in the Barbering program learn precision haircutting, color and texture, as well as skincare, shaving, and grooming.In both the Barbering and Cosmetology programs, students build a strong foundation in safety and hygiene, professional work habits, product knowledge and business fundamentals - all designed to prepare graduates for the State Board Examination. In both programs, students receive hands-on practice in the Student Beauty Services Clinic ; work experience which is invaluable in preparing students for the State Board Examination and a successful career in the beauty industry.In addition to the Cosmetology and Barbering programs, IBMC College also offers training for careers in the growing fields of Therapeutic Massage, Paralegal, Clinical Medical Assisting, Dental Assisting, and Pharmacy Technician.IBMC College, a DVMD LLC school, is a branch campus of IntelliTec College - Colorado Springs. Located in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Longmont, Colorado, IBMC College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). IBMC College is also approved and regulated by the Division of Private Occupational Schools and the Department of Education in the State of Colorado.For more information about IBMC College, visit their website at or call 1-800-495-2669. For more information about Summit Salon Academy, visit .

