               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inflation Reduction Act Changing Affordable Housing For The Better, Panelists Say At Baker Tilly's 2024 Develup


5/24/2024 2:00:42 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Authored by Joel M. Laubenstein , Donald N. Bernards

Explore the groundbreaking impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) highlighted at Baker Tilly's 2024 DevelUP conference. In an article with The Bond Buyer, Baker Tilly's Don Bernards and Joel Laubenstein share insights on how the IRA has revolutionized tax credits, creating unprecedented opportunities. With over 70 separate tax credits and options to transfer them, the IRA opens doors to project funding and innovation. Read more to see what panelists across several organizations had to say at the April event.

To learn more visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing
page .

MENAFN24052024007202015466ID1108254661


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search