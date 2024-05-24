Hamad International Airport Hits 50 Million Passengers In A Year Milestone

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) is proud to announce a significant milestone, having served over 50 million passengers

in a rolling 12-month period for the first time in its history. This remarkable achievement comes in the airport's 10th year of operations, reflecting its growth and strategic positioning as a vital global aviation hub.

The Qatar based facility has 25 per cent point-to-point passenger operations. This is attributed to the increasing number of international visitors to Doha, which increased by 58 per cent in 2023 in comparison to the previous year, as per the tourism report by Qatar Tourism, showcasing the city's appeal as a premier travel destination.

In 2023, Hamad International Airport welcomed 3 new airline partners, with an additional 4 partners joining in the first 4 month of 2024. The airport served 255 destinations in 2023, including passenger, cargo, and chartered flight destinations – further enhancing its connectivity and service offerings.

According to the recently published Airport Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific and Middle East Air Connectivity Ranking 2023, Doha boasts the second-best air connectivity in the Middle East. Air connectivity rankings are determined by the number of destinations, frequency of services, and quality of connections. This success is partly due to the airport's robust facilities and services which permits major airlines

to operate from the hub and their extensive global networks.

According to the report's findings, the Middle East is experiencing a steady growth in air connectivity and recommends meeting current and future demand by building new airport infrastructure. The findings of the report reflect Hamad International Airport's growth trajectory and expansion plans as the airport is undergoing the second phase of its airport expansion project which plans to further increase its passenger capacity and lifestyle offerings.

Hamad International Airport remains committed to providing exceptional services and maintaining its status as a leading global aviation hub. The airport's continuous growth and achievements are a testament to its dedication to excellence and innovation in the aviation industry.